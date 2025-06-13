Road caves in at Perambur, traffic diverted

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) is working on war footing to repair a cave-in that occurred on Perambur High Road due to the collapse of a British-era brick-arch structure caused by erosion.

On Friday, a sudden cave-in to a depth of 6.5 feet occurred at around 11 am on Perambur High Road, followed by a minor deflection.

Officials and workers of the CMWSSB reached the spot and inspected the damage. Later they cordoned off traffic and started the repair work.

An official from the Metro Water board told DT NEXT, “This might have occurred because the drainage system under the road was constructed during the British era. The brick-arch structure has eroded over the years due to drainage water flow. The topsoil might have been washed away, leading to the road cave-in. By Sunday morning, all the work would be completed, and traffic will resume by evening.”

The CMWSSB plans to insert a 1,000 mm diameter pipe into the drainage system to channelise the drainage flow. Later, a concrete mixture will be poured around an iron rod structure, and a slab will be placed on top to hold the road.

Since Perambur High Road is a perennial route for the public to reach other parts of the city, heavy traffic commotion occurred. To control the situation, traffic police diverted vehicles via Madhavaram High Road, Melpatti Ponnappa Street, and BB Road. Along with traffic police, auto drivers also eased the traffic chaos.