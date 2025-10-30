Road accidents in southern suburbs claim 4 lives

CHENNAI: Four people were killed in separate road accidents that occurred across Chennai's suburban areas on Thursday.

In one case, Karthikeyan (25) from Old Washermenpet was riding his two-wheeler on the Tambaram-Maduravoyal bypass road on Thursday early morning when the accident happened after a cyclist suddenly came onto the road. To avoid hitting him, Karthikeyan made a turn, but lost control and fell off his bike.

He sustained severe head injuries and died on the way to the hospital. Police said that though he was carrying a helmet, he had not been wearing it, and added that his life might have been saved had he worn the protective gear.

In another incident on the same bypass road, Veeramani (45) of Tirumangalam, who ran a browsing centre, died on the spot after his two-wheeler rammed into a ready-mix concrete lorry.

The third accident took place on the Vandalur-Walajabad road. Selvakumar (55) from Kadaperi in Tambaram died after his motorcycle collided with a goods van.

In the fourth accident, a young woman, Ponniammal (22) from Sunguvarchathram, was fatally hit by an unidentified vehicle while trying to cross the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway on her way to work.

Officials from the traffic investigation wings of Chromepet and Tambaram, and the Sriperumbudur police have registered separate cases and are investigating.