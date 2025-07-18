RMC issues yellow alert for Chennai, adjacent districts

CHENNAI: Heavy rainfall was recorded at the Western ghat areas of Tamil Nadu on account of the southwest monsoon with the Nilgiris receiving more than 11 cm of rainfall in a day.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) issued a yellow alert for Chennai and neighbouring districts. Heavy rain is expected in these places on July 18.

RMC also stated that the SW monsoon has been active over Kerala, coastal and South interior Karnataka and also over the Western Ghat districts of Tamil Nadu.

Further, an east-west trough is running roughly above the sea level, and an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over the north interior Karnataka and neighbourhood areas.

On account of the weather pattern, the RMC issued orange alert (very heavy rain) to the Nilgiris and Western Ghat areas of Coimbatore on July 18, 19 and 20.

Heavy rainfall will continue for Theni, Dindigul and Tenkasi till July 20, said RMC.

As per the weather data, Avalanche in the Nilgiris received 11.8 cm of rainfall and Chinnakalar of Coimbatore received 11.2 cm of rain in a single day.

Similarly, Vint Worth Estate of Nilgiris and Cincona of Coimbatore received 8.4 cm and 8.2 cm of rain, respectively.