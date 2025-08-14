Right to protest can’t infringe rights of public: Madras HC

CHENNAI: Protests in unauthorised locations cannot be permitted, and the cleanliness workers who have been staging a stir on the pavement outside the Ripon Building should move to designated protest zones, said a Division Bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice Sunder Mohan on Wednesday.

“While the right to protest is fundamental, it cannot infringe upon the rights of the public,” the bench observed, instructing the authorities to clear the area outside Ripon Building “at the earliest”.

The court stressed that the workers may continue their demonstrations in permitted areas, but not in places that disrupt civic life.

More than 300 cleanliness workers have been staging a continuous sit-in since August 1, opposing the Greater Chennai Corporation's decision to hand over cleaning operations in these zones to a private company. The workers, who are on a 24-hour relay protest, alleged that the move threatens their job security and undermines public sector sanitation services.

The protest has drawn support from across the political spectrum, with leaders from the AIADMK, CPM, VCK, BJP, TVK, and NTK expressing solidarity. Several film actors and actresses have also extended their backing, visiting the protest site in person.

The strike entered its 13th consecutive day on Wednesday, with the workers showing no signs of relenting.