GCC to install reverse vending machine to curb plastic waste on Marina beach

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to pour in Rs 45 lakh to install reverse vending machines (RVM) along Marina Beach to encourage responsible plastic disposal and protect it from plastic accumulation.

These RVMs will be set up at nine locations between the Light House and Anna Memorial, covering a distance of 2.7 kilometres. The reverse vending machines will disburse rewards in exchange for recyclable items, including plastic bottles.

The RVMs will be placed next to bins shaped like Blue Whale or fish to symbolise the impact of plastic pollution on marine flora and fauna and raise awareness.

They will be placed alongside bins.

Plastic pollution affects every part of the ocean in the form of microplastics in the food chain, to bottles and packaging floating on the surface. Hence, to tackle plastic pollution, the Commissioner of GCC has instructed to initiate the work for the installation of RVMs along Marina Beach for proper disposal of plastic bottles, said an official from the Special Projects department.

"For the pilot run, we are implementing this project at selected spots in the Marina. The implementation of RVMs has a proven record for encouraging responsible disposal and recycling of plastic bottles across the world," added the official.

Despite its popularity and scenic beauty, Marina Beach faces significant environmental challenges, particularly the issue of plastic waste. As the public spot witnesses a large number of visitors daily, this has become a major concern, shared an oceanic researcher, who preferred anonymity.

Sources from the Chennai Corporation said the installation process will be initiated next month, the successful bidder will erect the RVMs in proposed spots within two months of the contract period and they are the responsible for maintenance of the units for a year.