Retired school teacher found dead inside sump in Besant Nagar

CHENNAI: A 79-year-old retired school teacher who went missing on Sunday was found dead inside an unused sump behind her apartment in Besant Nagar on Wednesday. Police believe that she could have fallen into it by accident.

The deceased, Trilokasundari, lived alone after her husband's demise. Her son and daughter resided nearby. Her son, Ananda Kannan, noticed her missing on Sunday and lodged a complaint with the Tiruvanmiyur police the next day. Despite reviewing CCTV footage, police found no trace of her leaving the house.

Residents later reported a foul smell from the sump. Fire and rescue personnel retrieved her body from the sump. The police said that she could have accidentally slipped into the sump and died.

Though the pit had only 3 feet deep water, she must have become unconscious, which could have led to her drowning. Her gold chain, ring, and earrings were intact, police said.

The Tiruvanmiyur police are investigating further.