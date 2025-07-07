Retired railway employee dies after falling into pit dug for road work in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: An elderly man died when he fell into a pit that was dug as part of road works near Tiruvallur on Sunday.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the deceased Krishnan (70), a resident of Bhujanga Kandigai, was a retired railway employee. On Sunday night, Krishnan was on his way to the Ayathur Mariamman Temple festival on his two-wheeler.

All of a sudden Krishnan accidentally fell into a pit that was dug as part of a road expansion project from Ennore Port to Mamallapuram. As there were no safety warnings or precautionary signboards, Krishnan died on the spot.

When Krishnan did not return from the temple festival, his relatives searched for him for several hours and were shocked to find his body in the pit.

Angered by the negligence, local residents staged a protest blaming the highway department for digging pits without any safety measures. The protestors also demanded compensation for the victim's family.

The Sevvapet police, who rushed to the scene, assured appropriate action, after which the crowd dispersed.