Retired IAF officers seek to name Avadi park in Mukund's birthplace after martyr, appeal to govt

CHENNAI: With the recent biopic on Major Mukund Varadarajan 'Amaran' bringing the spotlight back on the martyr, well-wishers are running pillar to post to seek the State's approval to christen an Avadi park after the veteran, along with erecting his statue there in his honour. Notably, the Major's tenth death anniversary falls on April 25.

VN Sainath, a retired group captain of the Indian Air Force, wrote to the government seeking to name the park after Mukund and erecting his statue there as a way to instil patriotism and bravery in the young minds as the tale of the martyr, who died in the line of fire in Kashmir against terrorists, will resonate with them and encourage them to don the uniform.

In his letter, the retired officer urges the state to earmark the Kendriya Vihar settlement in Paruthipattu, Mukund's birthplace, for the park, as many institutions function in the area.

With the Avadi Corporation giving the green signal on the idea, the proposal is pending in front of the state municipal administration.

"Our Kendriya Vihar settlement in Paruthipattu has 572 families, out of which 30 families served as former army officers. On behalf of our Kendriya Vihar settlement, 2.658 acres of land have been given to Avadi Corporation as compulsory Open Space Reserve (OSR Land) as per the Tamil Nadu Government rules and a park, library and knowledge centre have been established in it and being used by the people. Yet, nothing has been erected in his memory in his birthplace, Paruthipattu," Sainath told DT Next.

"There is no doubt that the statue of Major Mukundan Varadarajan and the park named after him will instil noble qualities like kindness, bravery, patriotism and public service among the students, children, youth and the general public, expecting for the facilitation of the park on 25 April on his death anniversary," added Sainath.

Mukund posthumously received the Ashoka Chakra award on August 14, 2014.