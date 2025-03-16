Retired cop succumbs to son's assault in Chennai

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 March 2025 6:10 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-03-16 00:40:27  )
    CHENNAI: A 72-year-old retired police head constable was assaulted by his drunk son after an argument at their home in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar on March 8 and succumbed to his injuries on Friday night.

    Police had registered a hurt case against the son and arrested him, altering the sections to murder. The police said Sekaran was living with his family in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar.

    Sekaran frequently argued with his son, Thinakaran (24), about his unemployment. During a similar quarrel on March 8, an inebriated Thinakaran assaulted his father and pushed him to the ground, leading to him losing consciousness. He was rushed to a hospital and succumbed without responding to treatment.

    DTNEXT Bureau

