Retired cop held for criticising Madras High Court judge over Karur tragedy

CHENNAI: A retired police officer who runs a fringe political outfit has been arrested by the city police for allegedly criticising a Madras High Court judge on social media in connection with his remarks on the Karur stampede.

The South Zone cyber crime wing personnel arrested 70-year-old R Varadharajan on Tuesday and are questioning him. Recently, the police arrested four persons making adverse remarks against a Madras High Court judge on social media.

In a judgment directing a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the events which led to the death of 41 persons in a stampede during actor and TVK president Vijay's roadshow in Karur on September 27 (Saturday), Justice N Senthilkumar strongly condemned Vijay's conduct of fleeing from the scene of the occurence and also made adverse remarks on Vijay and his party.

Following the judgment, several TVK supporters took to social media and made insinuations about the judge and made personal criticisms, too.

A police team arrested three persons - Kannan (25) of Pudukottai, David (25) of Krishnagiri, Sasikumar (48) of Chennai (AIADMK IT wing cadre) and Antony Sagaya Mikel Raj (37) of Thoothukudi.

The arrested persons have since released a video expressing regret for their comments against the judiciary and also appealed to others to refrain from doing so.