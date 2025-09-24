Retelling the Devi

CHENNAI: The festival of Navaratri is not only a spiritual celebration but also a cultural space where age-old tales are retold and reimagined. Across generations, storytelling becomes a way to pass down not just traditions, but values, emotions, and identity, reminding us who we are and where we come from.

It is this spirit that drives storyteller Mahitha Ravilla, who, through her initiative, Mahitha Katha Lokam, has been bringing mythological stories to life for the past five years. What makes her narratives stand out is her perspective. “It’s not religious, not philosophical and not spiritual, but told from a woman’s point of view,” says Mahitha.

“We’re so caught up in our day-to-day lives that we don’t have time to revisit the stories we once heard from our grandmothers or mothers. I try to bring those stories back, but told in a way that makes sense today.

Recently, Mahitha hosted Tridevi, a special Navaratri-themed storytelling session for adults. “We always have storytelling sessions for children. But what about adults? Everyone loves stories, no matter their age,” she says. Her love for mythology began with her grandmother’s tales, and this session was her way of sharing that legacy.

For Tridevi, she chose stories not just about Durga, Lakshmi, and Saraswati, but also about people whose lives were shaped by these goddesses. “It’s not always about a Devi slaying a demon; sometimes, it's about the quiet ways in which divine energy influences lives. One of the stories I narrated was about how Tenali Raman was guided by Maa Kali. I even traced the origin of how Navaratri began, using references from the ‘Devi Bhagavata Purana’. Most people had never heard that version,” explains the storyteller.

She believes storytelling is one of the most effective ways to teach culture, especially to children. “How do you talk about culture without being preachy? Through stories. I’ll be telling stories on Vijayadashami too, not necessarily feminist, but focused on Devi’s characteristics and the reason she is celebrated. The same story can have so many layers. I love taking those layers and simplifying them for children and young adults, while still keeping the cultural roots intact.”

In another effort to bring Navaratri alive for young audiences, Lil Trails, in collaboration with Aalaap Concepts and Kaylir Canteen, will host Lil Navaratri 2025 on September 28. The session will be presented by storyteller Janaki Sabesh, Carnatic musician Madhuvanti Badri, and 9-year-old theatre enthusiast Dira Paavai Rajavel.

At its heart, Lil Navaratri is about passing on tradition through experience, where children see, hear, and taste the festival through kathai (stories), isai (music), and neivedyam (offerings). “This is going to be an immersive event. There will be bhajans, prasad, and of course, stories about the goddesses. In this world of digital bombardment, what children need more than anything is real, heartfelt storytelling. If you feed them stories, they will listen. They always do,” says Janaki.