Restore stolen street lights, clean canal of garbage: Aminjikarai residents urge GCC

CHENNAI: Residents of Indira Gandhi Nagar 7th Street and Madha Koil 4th Street in Aminjikarai have been facing a peculiar problem. Miscreants break and steal streetlights, use the dark, secluded interior roads to consume alcohol and other narcotic substances, and throw empty bottles and other trash into the canal that connects Cooum river.

Even the bridge that connects both streets is breaking down and has been in a dilapidated condition for years.

Cleanliness workers clear the garbage strewn on the streets once a week only. So, to prevent a pile-up of uncleared garbage, residents throw household waste into the canal interlinking the neighbourhood to the Cooum.

After 6:30 pm, women rarely step out of their homes, as unlit streets have become a den for anti-social elements. “Men drink and smoke there, so we don’t let our children out. I registered online complaints many times in the GCC portal, and officials repaired the lights. But, miscreants often cut the light cables and throw the bottles into the canal,” said Selvi, a resident of Indira Gandhi Nagar, 7th Street.

The bridge that connects both streets was constructed 20 years ago. Now, it’s falling apart. It’s also common to see cattle owners dump waste into the canal, which increases the mosquito menace.

“Every time the water level increases in the canal, excess water flows through a large hole. Now, a wooden board has been placed to block the water. Furthermore, residents are polluting the canal by dumping trash and other waste,” she added.

When contacted, an official in the Anna Nagar zone told DT Next, “Clearing garbage, and repairing broken lights and the bridge will be done by officials in the Corporation.”

All attempts by DT Next to contact Ward 107 Councillor for his comments proved futile.