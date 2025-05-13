Restaurant manager held for running illegal hookah bar in Nungambakkam

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested the manager of a restaurant in Nungambakkam for operating an illegal hookah bar. Further, the management also sold liquor to its patrons without a license.

Based on a tip-off, Thousand Lights police raided the restaurant and found that there was a portion earmarked for the hookah bar, where they sold nicotine-laced hookah and also liquor. According to the police, the management had permission to operate an herbal hookah room but was offering banned nicotine-laced hookah.

The police seized 29.2 kilograms of harmful tobacco products used for hookah, three 750 ml liquor bottles, and one beer bottle from the premises and arrested the manager, L Rajesh (24).

The police have registered a case under relevant sections and are searching for the restaurant owner and another suspect. Rajesh was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.