Restaurant manager held for running illegal hookah bar in Nungambakkam
The police seized 29.2 kilograms of harmful tobacco products used for hookah, three 750 ml liquor bottles, and one beer bottle from the premises and arrested the manager, L Rajesh (24).
CHENNAI: The city police have arrested the manager of a restaurant in Nungambakkam for operating an illegal hookah bar. Further, the management also sold liquor to its patrons without a license.
Based on a tip-off, Thousand Lights police raided the restaurant and found that there was a portion earmarked for the hookah bar, where they sold nicotine-laced hookah and also liquor. According to the police, the management had permission to operate an herbal hookah room but was offering banned nicotine-laced hookah.
The police seized 29.2 kilograms of harmful tobacco products used for hookah, three 750 ml liquor bottles, and one beer bottle from the premises and arrested the manager, L Rajesh (24).
The police have registered a case under relevant sections and are searching for the restaurant owner and another suspect. Rajesh was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.