Respite from heat as Chennai receives sudden rains

CHENNAI: Several areas in Chennai saw sudden rainfall bringing relief on Tuesday morning due to the cyclonic circulation lying over the Bay of Bengal.

The meteorological department stated that light to moderate rain is likely to continue in the city for the next two days. In addition, heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted over various parts of South Tamil Nadu for the next 48 hours.

Many areas, including OMR, Purasaiwakkam, Tondiarpet, Ayyanavaram, Tambaram, Pallavaram, Chromepet, Hasthinapuram, Sembakkam, Selaiyur, Irumbuliyur, Perungalathur, Perumbakkam, Sholinganallur, and Alandur, witnessed mild showers in the morning, which provided much-needed relief for Chennaiites from the scorching heat over the last few days.

For the next 48 hours, light to moderate rain is likely to occur over some areas of the city and suburbs. This might slightly reduce the mercury level during the daytime, with temperatures around 33°C to 34°C.

An upper air cyclonic circulation over the northeast Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal now lies over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal at 1.5 km above mean sea level. It has triggered rainfall activity in the state, and an orange alert has been issued for Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Thoothukudi districts. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, and Ramanathapuram districts on Tuesday.

At least three districts—Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Thoothukudi—are likely to receive heavy rain, and a yellow warning has been issued for the same. The rest of the state might witness light to moderate rain over the next few days.