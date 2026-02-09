‘We can’t sleep’: Night food culture on Pulianthope’s Decosters Road troubles residents

For years, these residents have suffered from chronic sleep disturbances, respiratory issues, and traffic congestion; they are now crossing fingers for a better livelihood.

According to the residents, the commercial activity has become a significant concern over the last five years, with the issue intensifying over the past three years. The social media influencers and others have hyped the night biriyani and early morning biriyani shops in the neighbourhood as a popular late-night destination for youth and IT professionals. Besides consuming alcohol in front of the house, men leave the food packets and also sleep there.