Residents stage protest, demand removal of 24x7 liquor shops on GST Road, Pallavaram

CHENNAI: Tension erupted in the Pallavaram area on Sunday as a large group of residents, joined by members of various political parties including the AIADMK and PMK, held a vigorous protest demanding the immediate closure of two state-run TASMAC liquor outlets on GST Road.

The protestors, led by the Pallavaram Residents' Welfare Association, besieged the two shops—numbered 4087 and 4376—and even attempted to lock the premises to prevent them from operating. The demonstration highlighted long-standing grievances from locals, particularly women, who cited rampant public nuisance and safety concerns caused by round-the-clock alcohol sales.

The core of the residents' complaint is the alleged 24-hour operation of the shops, which are situated in a sensitive zone surrounded by residences, a temple, a mosque, and hospitals. The constant influx of customers has led to severe traffic congestion on GST Road and, more alarmingly, has made the area unsafe and unlivable.

"After drinking, alcoholics are found lying semi-naked in residential areas. Women are unable to walk freely on these streets," said one female protestor, capturing the mood of the gathering. Residents listed a series of issues, including men publicly urinating on nearby streets and consuming alcohol right in front of people's homes.

Despite repeated petitions to the Chengalpattu District Collector and the Tambaram City Police Commissioner, no action has been taken to relocate the shops, fueling public anger.

The protest led to a significant police presence in the area, with a large number of personnel deployed to prevent the situation from escalating. Protestors also attempted a road blockade on GST Road, which was swiftly contained by police using barricades.

Following negotiations, police officials assured the protestors that their demands would be addressed. "The police told us to submit a fresh, detailed petition to the District Collector, explicitly stating the problems we are facing. They assured us that the district administration would then take necessary action," a representative from the residents' association stated.

Pacified by this assurance, the protestors, including political party members and the public, called off their demonstration after about an hour and dispersed peacefully, bringing a temporary end to the high-tension situation in Pallavaram.