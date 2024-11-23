Residents protest against iron barricades causing traffic congestion in Pazhavanthangal

CHENNAI: Residents of B V Nagar in Pazhavanthangal raised concerns over the iron barricades that are erected in the middle of the road, causing severe traffic congestion and a threat to motorists. The barricades which were put up for repairing a manhole cover continue to inconvenience the public even after the works have been completed, added Daily Thanthi report.

The residents complained that while the road is a crucial link between Meenambakkam and Moolakadai, the barricades have reduced the road to a single lane, causing frequent accidents and traffic jams.

The issue began when the manhole cover in front of a school in NGO Colony needed repair work. While the water department officials immediately got to work to fix the manhole cover, they erected iron rods around it to prevent vehicles from running over the cover. However, despite the works reaching completion two weeks ago, the rods continue to remain in place.

It may be noted that despite police personnel requesting that the debris and rods be removed at the earliest, no action has been initiated prompting the locals to protest over the issue.