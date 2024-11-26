Residents of Alandur zone demand fixing of dysfunctional water pumps

CHENNAI: Residents of Alandur have complained that despite repeated requests to fix the hand pumps in the area, the corporation continues to turn a blind eye to it causing a lot of inconvenience to the locals who are in need of water.

Alandur Zone, which used to operate as a municipality until 2011, currently falls under the Greater Chennai Corporation and consists of 12 wards.

During its time as a municipality, several hand pumps were installed across the streets at a cost of several lakhs of rupees, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

However, after its integration into the Greater Chennai Corporation, infrastructural facilities such as underground drainage, household water connections, and tankers supplying water to Sintex tanks in streets were improved.

Despite these facilities, many residents continue to rely on these hand pumps to fetch water.

However, the maintenance of the hand pumps declined over time and nearly five pumps in Thiru Vi Ka Street, Kanni Tamil Street, K K Nagar Main Road, and P V Nagar 10th Street remain dysfunctional.

Residents of these areas pointed out that when the taps and Sintex tanks fail to provide water, they greatly rely on these hand pumps. "During power cuts, these pumps were useful, But now, they are broken and unusable," they said.

When asked about the issue, assistant engineer of the ward Venkatesan said that when they get complaints about the hand pumps, they are fixed immediately. "Since we provide water through taps and Sintex tanks not many people use the pumps. However, I am not aware of these five pumps that are not working," he said.

Apart from the five pumps in just one ward, many more may not be functional across the 12 wards, said a senior official.

He also noted that the cost of installing a single pump was Rs 50,000 without adding the additional costs for pipes, components, and other spare parts. "The broken and unused hand pumps have led to a significant financial loss, amounting to several lakhs of rupees," he added.

However, local residents and social activists continue to demand the water board authorities to take immediate action and repair the hand pumps.