Residents hit by sewage overflow as drain work disrupts traffic in Pazhavanthangal

Poor maintenance of the drain was cited as the main reason for the problem. Sewage stagnation and overflow onto the road led to a persistent stench, mosquito breeding and health concerns in the area.

Amid this, works to construct a new sewage drain on the Gandhi Road service road are under way. As part of the project, stretches of the road have been dug up, with heaps of excavated soil dumped along the roadside, causing inconvenience to motorists and affecting the smooth flow of traffic.