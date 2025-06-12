Residents, hawkers pollute Cooum River near Tiruvallur railway station

CHENNAI: Despite Tiruvallur receiving a ‘Best District’ award for green initiatives from Chief Minister MK Stalin on World Environment Day recently, pollution plagues the Cooum River flowing near Tiruvallur Railway Station.

Street vendors, slaughterhouses, and nearby residents routinely dump waste – including plastic bottles, fish scraps, rotten produce, and household garbage – directly into the river. This rampant dumping has not only polluted the waterbody but has also created significant health hazards, as cattle frequently consume the discarded plastic and rotten food.

The situation is compounded by vendors who have been encroaching on the pedestrian crossing (leading to the station) for months. This obstruction causes severe traffic congestion during peak hours, disrupting commuters including students, office-goers, daily wage earners, and working women. Regular train commuters are frustrated at the authorities’ apparent apathy and the lack of enforced regulations.

Resident G Raman specifically highlighted the vendors blocking the crossing. “Hawkers eat up the space of the crossway. Due to this, traffic congestion is a perennial issue, especially during peak hours in the morning and evening, affecting pedestrians and motorists who rush to the railway station to reach various parts of the city,” he lamented. “Often, vendors throw the plastic water bottles, waste of fish and rotten vegetables and fruits into the river. Cattle eat the plastic and rotten vegetables, which are hazardous to their health.”

PK Vetrivel of Manavalanagar criticised the local panchayat and municipality for failing to effectively fine offenders or clear the waste, and instead relying on heavy rains to wash away the litter. “Rainfall causes the polluted river to overflow, leading to the practice of fish vendors catching and selling fish from the contaminated water. Adding to the foul conditions, slaughterhouse waste dumped in the evenings creates a persistent stench,” shuddered Vetrivel.

When contacted, Tiruvallur Municipality Chairperson P Udhayamalar Pandiyan told DT Next that maintenance of the waterbodies falls under the Water Resources Department (WRD) and Public Works Department (PWD). “The dumps will be cleared within three days, and residents and hawkers will be instructed against littering,” he added.

However, repeated attempts to contact Tiruvallur Collector and PWD officials for comment were unsuccessful.