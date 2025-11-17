Residents flock to Guindy Eco Park’s horticulture hub for affordable, quality plants

CHENNAI: Chennai residents are increasingly turning to the newly upgraded horticulture nursery and retail centre at the Guindy Eco Park, a space that is fast emerging as the city's go-to destination for quality plants, sustainable garden supplies and expert guidance.

Revamped by the Tamil Nadu Horticulture Development Agency (TANHODA), the nursery has become a people-centric green hub, offering everything from ornamental saplings and medicinal plants to indigenous species, indoor plants, vegetable seedlings, and rare varieties that typically remain out of reach for urban gardeners.

The centre also sells affordable organic fertilisers, soil mixtures, bio-inputs, seeds and essential gardening tools, making it a one-stop destination for home gardeners.

Officials said the initiative aims to encourage city dwellers to embrace gardening, promote urban greening, and provide reliable and reasonably priced plant varieties directly to the public. Visitors also receive hands-on guidance from horticulture experts on plant care, home gardening and balcony farming, a service that has earned enthusiastic response from first-time gardeners.

Families visiting the Eco Park are increasingly stopping by the centre to pick up flowering saplings, fruit-bearing plants, and decorative greens. Staff members say the surge in footfall reflects rising public interest in sustainability and home gardening.

To further expand public engagement, the department is planning to launch awareness drives, live demonstrations and special outreach events that can help more households adopt eco-friendly gardening practices.

Horticulture officials said the centre reinforces Tamil Nadu's commitment to promoting sustainable living, expanding urban green spaces and offering accessible environmental resources for all.

For details, residents may contact 98400 72385 or 99402 45997.