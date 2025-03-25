Repeated complaints from residents push Tambaram officials to clean Chitlapakkam crematorium

CHENNAI: The final rites of a person are performed with utmost dignity in any culture despite of religion, status or financial backgrounds. But the Balaji Avenue crematorium in Chitlapakkam was agonising for the loved ones due to the poorly-maintained premises…until Monday.

Residents had filed several complaints with the Tambaram Corporation to clean the burial ground, which used to be filled with overflowing wastewater, and piled-up garbage.

“Green waste and bed rolls were dumped here. They occupied almost the entire space around the building where the last rites would be performed before the body was pushed into the furnace,” pointed out S Chandrasekaran, a resident of Chitlapakkam.

The overflow of waste water raised a stench that permeated the area around the crematorium. “The dry tree waste also posed safety concerns, as it attracted snakes, mosquitoes and rodents, which were also entering the nearby houses,” stated P Viswanathan, convenor of Chitlapakkam Residents Association Coordination Committee. “Dumping wastes in a crematorium is disrespectful. Planting more trees in the premises and providing all facilities will prevent such things.”

On Monday, based on such grievances from residents and RWAs for several months, and DT Next raking up the issue with the Tambaram City Corporation, the field staff attached to the civic body cleared the burial ground of the wastes dumped inside the compound.

The civic body officials also directed the local crematorium staff to ensure regular maintenance to keep the premises clean so that the final rites are performed peacefully by the residents.