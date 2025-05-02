Repeat offender re-arrested Under Pocso Act for kidnapping, assaulting minor in Chennai

CHENNAI: Anna Nagar All-Women Police arrested a 22-year-old serial offender, Yesuraj, on Thursday for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor girl under the false pretext of marriage.

He is being arrested for the second time under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, following a similar 2022 case in which he targeted another minor. He committed this latest offence when he was out on bail.

Yesuraj, currently with a pregnant wife and an 18-month-old child, was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody in Puzhal Central prison.

The case emerged after the victim's mother reported her daughter missing. The minor, employed at a private firm, had disappeared abruptly. The police traced her phone and analysed call records, uncovering frequent late-night communication between the girl and Yesuraj.

Sensing police scrutiny, Yesuraj dropped the girl at her home and fled, prompting her family to alert authorities. During interrogation, the survivor revealed she had willingly accompanied him, believing his marriage promise.