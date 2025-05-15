Repeat offender nabbed for harassing woman in Chennai suburb

CHENNAI: Police arrested a young man who misbehaved with a woman in Palavanthangal on Wednesday.

A 24-year-old woman of Palavanthangal used to take her dog for a walk every evening in the locality. Police said that at that time, Karthick (24) of the same locality used to tease the woman regularly.

On Wednesday evening, when the woman took her pet dog for a walk, Karthick asked the girl to hand over the puppy to him for a while. When the girl refused it Karthick misbehaved with her and threatened the girl not to file a police complaint.

Later, the girl, along with her brother, visited the Palavanthangal police station and filed a complaint, and the police, during investigation, found Karthick had several theft and criminal cases pending against him and was out on bail.

On Thursday the police arrested Karthick and he was remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.