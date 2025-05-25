Repair works damage pipeline, caused gas leak in Anna Nagar

CHENNAI: The delay in completing the drainage pipeline work and the damage to existing gas pipelines has affected the normal lives of residents of Elango Nagar in Anna Nagar West extension.

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) started the repair and installation works of the sewage pipeline and drinking water pipelines in the area three weeks ago.

On Friday, workers accidentally damaged a Torrent Gas pipeline belonging to the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) during the repair process. This incident caused a gas leak, which caused a furore among the nearby residents.

The ongoing work is also eating into a large road space, resulting in traffic congestion during peak hours in the morning and evening. Residents of TVS Colony and Devar Nagar use TVS Avenue to reach Tirumangalam via Ambattur Estate Road.

“Residents of TVS Colony, 57th street, take around two hours to reach TVS Avenue Road. In case a fire breaks out during a gas leak, it would be disastrous,” said M Aarumugam, a resident of Devar Nagar.

“Earlier, the road had caved in. And, to change the old pipes, the road was dug up by the contractor, and that too, without the presence of any area engineers. This damaged gas pipelines,” explained Ward Councillor.

A Metro Water official admitted to have dug up the roads to replace the pipelines in TVS Colony, and said: “The works are nearing completion. On Friday, earth-movers damaged the Torrent Gas pipeline, and the odour distressed residents. Firefighters rushed to the spot and arrested the leak. Works are expected to be completed within two weeks.”