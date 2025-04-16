Renovated Marina Beach library with 7,500 books opens to public

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the renovated Marina Beach library, comprising 7,500 books on Wednesday.

The library, renovated at a cost of Rs 38.40 lakh, has been facilitated with an AC under the Chennai Municipal Library Commission from the library funds available with the Directorate of Public Libraries of the School Education Department.

The education department reconstituted the state library committee and the Chennai Municipal Library Commission in 2023, after 19 years. The committee has 15 members, while the commission has 9.

At the new library, a comic corner containing illustrated story books has been set up, solely to inculcate learning habits among children at a very young age. “This branch of the public library has 7,500 books including rare books containing information about the city. There are 1,337 members with three patrons in this library appointed,” read the official press note.

To develop the library, 9 bibliophiles have donated Rs 1,000 each on the inauguration day, for which Udhayanidhi awarded them with a certificate.

Meanwhile, in collaboration with the education department, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will soon open a book park at the Central Metro station. The book park, which will be extended up to 5,000 sq ft inside the Metro station, will have books, both in English and Tamil from more than 50 publishers. Books will be available at a 10% discount.

The initiative is a non-fare revenue for CMRL together with the TN Textbook and Educational Services Corporation.