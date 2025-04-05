Remaining portion of Perungalathur ROB linking Tambaram Eastern Bypass begins

CHENNAI: With the shifting of the 33/11 Kv substation and ‘entering-upon’ permission granted by the Forest department, the State Highway Department will begin the final leg of the Perungalathur road over bridge (ROB) works connecting with Tambaram Eastern Bypass.

The Highways department has invited bids to complete the remaining of the works, including the approach road to the RoB, service road, storm water drain, and retaining walls in the Easter Bypass arm. Additionally, eight-laning of the NH main carriageway at Perungalathur beneath the RoB will be undertaken as part of the works.

The RoB construction between Tambaram and Vandalur railway station near Perungalathur, and an elliptical-shaped rotary flyover on GST Road with 6 arms, began in 2019. The contract for construction work was awarded to an Erode-based company in October 2019 for Rs 155 crore. After the contractor executed the work for Rs 111.9 crore (72% of the contract value), the contract was foreclosed in July this year due to delay in the land acquisition process. The Highways department has already completed the work on the Chengalpattu-Chennai arm, Srinivasa Raghavan Nagar arm (on the Perungalathur side), and Chennai-Chengalpattu arm and opened them to traffic.

However, non-approval of the forest land diversion for 0.9547 hectares, and the delay in shifting the substation at the eastern side arm connecting Tambaram Eastern Bypass delayed the completion of the entire work.

Sources in the Highways department said that Tangedco shifted the 33 kV substation after the department deposited Rs 19.53 crore. “The Forest department also granted permission for taking up the Perungalathur RoB portion work. Hence, we’ll be able to complete the balance portion of the RoB work,” sources added.

However, sources also said that the Forest department has not given clearance to take up a 1.1-km stretch of the Tambaram Eastern Bypass at Perungalathur. A six-lane 9.3 km Tambaram Eastern Bypass connects Perungalathur on GST Road to Rajakilpakkam on Velachery-Tambaram Road. This would ease traffic congestion in locations like Tambaram, Chrompet and Pallavaram on GST Road.

“There are only two stretches of the bypass that have to be constructed. We need the diversion of forest land at Perungalathur to connect with the RoB. The preparation of a detailed project report for the construction of the high-level bridge over Rajakilpakkam Lake to link Perungalathur and Madambakkam junction of Tambaram Eastern Bypass is going on,” Highways sources said.