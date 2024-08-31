Release Thiruppugazh committee report: Anbumani Ramadoss demands govt

CHENNAI: With the Northeast monsoon only a few weeks away, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss demanded the government release the report of the Thiruppugazh Committee and release details of the committee's recommendations.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the report is yet to be released despite the report being submitted to the government 13 months ago.

The government formed a committee to study the reasons for flooding in the city and give recommendations to prevent floods.

"The committee submitted its interim report in May 2022 and final report in March 2023. It is the government's duty to table the report and allow discussion in the state assembly. But the government failed to do so, " he added.

Saying that only storm water drains have been constructed, Anbumani said that the chief minister and ministers are claiming that the city will not get flooded during the upcoming monsoon.

"But the truth will be known during the monsoon season. If the report is released, the public can see whether the recommendations have been fulfilled or not. But, the report is being kept a secret, " he alleged.

Anbumani urged the government to release the details of recommendations and the number of recommendations accepted by the government apart from the number of recommendations implemented.

Remove liquor brand ads from Chennai F4 race track:

In another statement, Anbumani condemned the government for allowing advertisements of a liquor brand along the Formula-4 race track in Island Grounds.

"As per Guidelines for Prevention of Misleading Advertisements and Endorsements for Misleading Advertisements, 2022, indirect advertisement of liquor is banned. Despite the ban, indirect liquor advertisements are erected along the race track. The government should remove the advertisement to safeguard people," he requested.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement party founder S Ramadoss welcomed a law passed by Himachal Pradesh mandating 21 years as the girls' marriage age.

He urged the Tamil Nadu government and central government to increase the wedding age.