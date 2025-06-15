Reimagining flavours of North India in Chennai

CHENNAI: Adding to Chennai’s growing culinary landscape and thriving hospitality sector, Pullman Chennai recently opened its doors to guests with the launch of Up North. This restaurant showcases the vibrant flavours of North Indian cuisine.

We were immediately taken aback by the stunning interiors, cosy ambiance, and artworks that added a distinctive touch to the architecture. Vinodh Ramamurthy, General Manager at Pullman Chennai, says, “I’m returning to the city after a decade and was pleasantly surprised by the development. Gastronomy has evolved, and the scope for new diners and cuisines has expanded significantly. Everything is positive about the hospitality sector.”

With 232 rooms, the hotel embraces a traditional yet contemporary approach to both ambience and the flavour profile of its dishes. “We’ve broken the stereotype of what a hotel should look like, especially in terms of architecture, and have incorporated storytelling into every aspect of the property,” he adds.

Speaking about the city’s hospitality trends, Vinodh notes, “In recent years, we’ve seen a few iconic hotels close their doors. This has created a void in the sector, and certainly, new hotels will emerge to bridge the gap. Notably, standalone diners are also competing on par with hotels, paving the way for healthy competition.”

He adds that Up North’s menu is thoughtfully curated to cater to a wide audience, not just specific segments. Stepping into the restaurant, we were treated to an amazing view of the city. The glasshouse setup beautifully complemented the dim and cosy ambience. Ever tried ghewar, a traditional Rajasthani dessert, served as a savoury dish? We began with the ghewar chaat, which stood out for its presentation, flavour, and innovation. The mutton shorba was rich and creamy, with juicy pieces of meat.

We highly recommend the haleem croquette, with its soft, flavourful stuffing and crispy outer shell. For kebab lovers, the khubani hara bhara is a must-try. Among the mains, the delicious nalli gosht, made with tender mutton leg, is one of the finest in the city. The lachcha paratha paired beautifully with the spicy curry. The chicken biryani had a subtle flavour profile but could be enhanced when paired with the nalli gosht.

From the refreshing soft cocktail menu, the kala khatta banta is a must-try for its tangy, citrusy punch. The sukoon could use some refinement. For vegetarians, the noorani pulao is a satisfying choice. To end on a sweet note, the falooda tres leches and kunafa gulab jamun are both indulgent desserts that perfectly round off the dining experience.

The newly opened Pullman Chennai is located on the bustling Anna Salai in Teynampet.