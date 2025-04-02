Regular bus services from Airport to KCBT, CMBT soon: Transport Minister SS Sivasankar

CHENNAI: Transport minister SS Sivasankar on Wednesday announced in the State Assembly that the government would soon make efforts to permanently operate buses from Chennai Airport to Kilambakkam and Koyambedu bus termini.

Replying to a supplementary question raised by Pallavaram MLA E Karunanidhi in the State Assembly during the Question Hour, Sivasankar said that the buses were operated directly from the airport to Kilambakkam and Koyambedu during the rainy season. "Now, brother E Ka has raised it.

The government will make efforts to permanently operate the services from the airport to Kilambakkam and Koyambedu."