Registrations open for 8th D2D Chennai Marathon

CHENNAI: The 8th edition of the Dawn to Dusk (D2D) Chennai Marathon will be held on October 5 at Anna University. Registrations for the event, organised by the Neville Endeavours Foundation (NEF), are now open.

Participants can choose from several running, cycling, and kids’ categories. Adults can run distances from 3 km to 25 km, while cycling events range from 10 km to 125 km. Children aged 4 to 17 can take part in races from 400 m to 10 km.

The route will begin at Anna University and cover city roads and stretches of the East Coast Road.

The registration fee is Rs 999 plus GST for adults and Rs 850 plus GST for children. The last date to register is September 24. Participants will receive a finisher t-shirt, BIB, medal, e-certificate, e-badge and refreshments.

The event is organised by Neville Jamshed Bilimoria, a national silver medallist in rowing who has completed 63 marathons worldwide, and is a Super Randonneur for 13 consecutive years. Proceeds from the marathon will support underprivileged children through education and medical care, and contribute to cancer treatment at the Adyar Cancer Institute (WIA).

For registrations, log on to www.d2dchennaimarathon.com.