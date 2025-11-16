Redefining the legacy



•In the stately halls of ITC Grand Chola, Madras Pavilion has stood since its launch in 2012, becoming a cherished landmark in Chennai’s gastronomic landscape. Over the years, it has woven together the warmth of South Indian hospitality and a global buffet repertoire, drawing families, business travellers, and locals into its grand, elegant embrace.

Now, after more than four months of thoughtful transformation, Madras Pavilion reopens with renewed vigour. The redesigned space — painted in teal and soft pinks, and accented with modern chandeliers — radiates contemporary charm while preserving its familiar, welcoming soul. A large central live kitchen forms the heart of the dining room, and a new private enclave, dubbed MPR1639, holding 25 to 30 guests, offers curated tasting experiences. The refreshed menu stays true to its roots — a comforting, creative mix of regional, pan-Indian, Asian, and Western fare — spelling a new chapter in the legacy of this iconic restaurant.

Chef Mayank Kulshreshtha, Area Executive Chef - South, ITC Grand Chola and ITC Hotels, informs DT Next that it will be a cyclic buffet. “We have a variety of dishes on the menu, including millet-based ones. One of the highlights is that guests can interact with the chefs and also observe the cooking process through live stations,” he says.

The diner has launched its new beverage menu, Vera Level. Some must-tries, and our favourites, are the jasmine, inji kaapi, chikoo, and jamun soda, among others.

Talking about Chennai’s culinary scene, the chef shares, “It is becoming quite dynamic. People are open to experimenting and are leaning towards global gourmet. However, they hold on to their roots as well. Ingredient-based food that tells a story is taking centre stage. Surprisingly, gelato is also picking up.”

For the appetisers, the vaazhai poo fritters and Andhra kozhi roast get ten out of ten. The tandoori avocado will become a favourite for anyone who usually dislikes the fruit. The green chilli prawns are quite impressive, with well-cooked meat pieces.

The Rogan Josh and parotta are definite hits. Not to be missed, the idiyappam and chicken gravy also give tough competition. We love the gosht dum biryani, especially for its balance of flavours.

Until November 30, guests can enjoy lunch and dinner buffets priced at Rs 1,999 (approx.) per person. For more details, contact: 91 44 4906 5000.