Red sanders smuggling case: Sasikala's distant relative ‘katta’ Bhaskaran held by Manipur cops in Chennai

CHENNAI: A team from Manipur Police on Saturday apprehended VK Sasikala's distant relative, R Bhaskaran (57), also known as 'Katta' Bhaskaran in connection with a cheating case registered in Imphal.

While the police team managed to secure Bhaskaran, he claimed health complications while being inquired by Manipur police at the Puzhal police station and got admitted to a government hospital, police sources said.

Vivek Jayaraman, nephew of VK Sasikala is married to Bhaskaran's daughter. Bhaskaran is considered notorious for red sander smuggling and has several cases against him. He was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in early 2023 in connection with an attempt to smuggle red sanders to a foreign country via Tuticorin port.

In the present case, a team from Imphal police station headed by Sub Inspector Advandkov Singh and three other personnel had come to the city to secure Bhaskaran in connection with a cheating case against him.

Police sources said that Bhaskaran had allegedly cheated a person in the northeastern state promising to sell red sanders.

Bhaskaran was apprehended by the police team near a wedding hall in Puzhal police limits on Saturday morning and was taken to the Puzhal police station for further enquiry.

Police sources claimed that the local police were not cooperative with the Manipur police and Bhaskaran swooned in front of the police personnel at Puzhal police station, claiming chest pain. He was moved to the Government Stanley Hospital where he is being treated.