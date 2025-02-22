Red Hills couple held for Rs 6.4 cr investment scam

CHENNAI: Avadi City Police's Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested a couple for allegedly defrauding the public of about Rs 6.46 crore by promising them exponential returns on their investments.

According to a complainant, M Kalaivanan (34), of Kolathur, between 2021 and 2024, the accused couple - R Vignesh (32), and his wife V Rekha (32), of Red Hills, frequently met with the victims and pressured them to invest, promising a twofold return.

The couple also introduced them to another associate, Sathish, who claimed that he worked at a bank and could arrange loans for them.

Around 18 persons provided personal documents, including pay slips, Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, and gas bills, to Sathish via WhatsApp. Upon receiving the loan amounts, the victims transferred the entire sum to bank accounts specified by Vignesh and Rekha. However, even after more than a year, they neither received the promised profits nor their principal investment, and their bank loans remained unpaid.

Based on a tip-off, police apprehended the couple from Vandhavasi on Wednesday.