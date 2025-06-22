Reconstruct decade-old SWD on Kotturpuram First Main Road, Chitra Nagar residents urge GCC

CHENNAI: Intermittent rains during summer, and the monsoon expected in a few months, a strong chorus demanding the Corporation to reconstruct the decade-old storm water drain (SWD) has gained momentum among Chitra Nagar residents in Kotturpuram.

The SWD, which spans over 200 metres on Kotturpuram First Main Road, was constructed in 2015, and poses a threat to the residents during every monsoon.

Around 950 families live in the buildings of Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNHUDB) at Chitra Nagar, Kotturpuram. It’s the same flood-prone area that witnessed 4 feet of water during Cyclone Michaung in 2023.

Though the SWD on Kotturpuram First Main Road is in working condition, the stretch has 4 open drains, one of which is covered with a wooden plywood sheet. As the ongoing TNHUDB construction works are causing dust pollution, the open lid allows the dust and debris to settle inside the SWD.

“Over the years, the condition of the SWD has worsened. Miscreants dispose of liquor bottles inside the drain, and the dust accumulation reduces the water flow. During the northeast monsoon, hip-level water makes our lives worse, and damaged SWD poses a life threat to the residents here,” said C Samivel, a resident of Chitra Nagar.

Concurring with him was another resident, S Siva, who stated that residents don’t raise complaints with officials fearing backlash. “We’re all daily wagers. If a complaint backfires, it affects our livelihood,” he averred. “There’s a fair price shop here, which is located near the septic tank. The sewage overflowed from the tank of the Chitra Nagar public toilet, and the stench made it unbearable for visitors. After each complaint, workers deploy and clear the place, but we need a permanent solution.”

When contacted, the area engineer told DT Next that they were planning to construct 20 more SWDs, in addition to the one on Kotturpuram First Main Road. “The tender call for the process is underway, and the construction works are expected to be completed before the monsoon. And adequate action will be taken to give a permanent solution for the overflow of sewage,” he said.