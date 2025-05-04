Reconnection of BSNL landline vanity numbers delayed by over 2 months

CHENNAI: “What should have been completed in a week took more than 2 months, I’m fed-up,” lamented a city resident, over the delay by BSNL officials in reclaiming the old landline number.

V Sathiabalan, a former telecom advisory member and a resident of Perambur Barracks Road, had used a landline number for 19 years. But he had to surrender it, as he wanted a fiber-to-the-home (FTTH), also known as fiber broadband connection, which comes only with a new landline number.

BSNL had a rule that old vanity numbers could not get a FTTH connection due to the use of copper in the cable. However, that rule was changed in 2021, and it allowed existing landline and broadband customers to migrate to FTTH service with their existing numbers.

“Recently, I applied to reclaim my old number, but faced significant delays due to the lack of a clear timeline or SOP for disposing of customer requests,” he added. “Despite persistent follow-ups with the BSNL senior officials, it took two months for the number to be allotted.”

As a former telecom advisory committee member, Sathiabalan was shocked by the delay, and the lack of accountability among officers handling customer requests. “This which worsens the issue, and highlights the disconnect between policies and field-level execution. It impacts customer satisfaction. Also, ordinary customers may face even greater challenges navigating such issues,” he pointed out.

On April 3, BSNL Delhi issued a circular that reconnection was possible for customers with vanity numbers without any extra charge, provided their name and address are identical to their previous details. When contacted, a BSNL official said, “It was a procedural delay. Normally, the number gets reconnected within a week.”





Former CGM seeks closure of FTTH connection over poor service

Chennai: In a case of embarrassment for the Chennai BSNL, a former Chief General Manager (CGM) wrote to his employer requesting the closure of FTTH services at his residence due to poor internet service. The grievance letter of the once-popular CGM is now going viral among the BSNL staff. Sources within the telecom industry said that FTTH connections were at their peak during the former CGM’s tenure. “His letter had exposed the inefficiency of the staff here in Chennai telephones. If a senior CGM employee like him, even if he’s retired, is facing such issues, what would a common man do? BSNL should address consumer complaints diligently and quickly, as poor service had been affecting BSNL for years, thereby helping private telecom players,” opined Sathiabalan.