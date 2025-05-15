Read, reflect, repeat: The quiet rise of Chennai’s silent reading clubs

CHENNAI: Every Saturday morning, between 6 and 8.30 am, the amphitheatre by Chitlapakkam Lake comes alive in the most peaceful way imaginable - through silence. People arrive with books, quietly finding a spot to settle in and read. This is Lake Reads, a growing community of readers who gather each week to embrace stillness and the simple joy of reading. Over the past two years, these word-of-mouth movements have ‘quietly’ spread across the city, offering book lovers something rare: a public space to read alone, yet together. We spoke with members of Lake Reads, Tower Reads, and the latest addition, The Quiet Chapter, to understand how these clubs are fostering community, one page at a time.

Arvind, one of the voices behind Lake Reads, shares that the community was born from a simple but powerful idea - to reclaim silence, slow down, and bring people together through books. “We were inspired by other silent reading gatherings like Bessy Reads. So, on April 6, 2024, we held our first session near the amphitheatre at Chitlapakkam Lake. What started as a small experiment has grown into a weekly ritual. The goal was never to make a big noise about reading - just to read, quietly, side by side,” he says. Since then, they’ve hosted over 60 sessions, all held together by a shared love for books and the comfort of reading in community.

One of the Lake Reads' reading sessions

At Lake Reads, people either bring their books or pick one from the community’s curated shelf, which features titles across genres, languages, and age groups. There’s no pressure to talk, no need for introductions - just readers finding a quiet corner and settling in. “Our community is beautifully diverse,” says Arvind. “We see schoolchildren, often still in their uniforms, reading before class. Parents reading alongside their kids. Retired elders who pause their morning walks to join us. And of course, our regulars - the dedicated readers who show up every week, rain or shine.” The space is open, inclusive, and welcoming to anyone who wants to read, reflect, or simply sit in stillness.

Arvind notes that what began quietly has grown steadily, largely through word-of-mouth. “Over the past year, we've received incredible support - not just in participation but in spirit. Readers have donated books, and newcomers often stop by just to experience what it’s like to read together in a public space. We’ve built a close-knit WhatsApp group where we run monthly reading challenges, encouraging people to read even a page a day. For our first anniversary, we celebrated our most consistent readers with book giveaways and custom Lake Reads badges. This organic growth shows how deeply people crave stillness and shared spaces.”

A reading set up at Bask by Coffee

After each reading session, they host informal book discussions where readers share what they’ve been reading, often leading to thoughtful recommendations and reflections. “We’ve celebrated Children’s Day and Christmas with themed activities like book exchanges, storytelling, and creative workshops for kids. We’re also planning thematic reading circles on topics like feminism and queer literature, and even dreaming up our first group play, adapted from a well-known stage script. Every idea comes from within the community and reflects what excites us to read more and better.”

Arvind believes silent reading is more than a pastime, it’s an act of resistance. In a world obsessed with multitasking and speed, it urges us to slow down. “It invites us to be present, to learn, unlearn, and reflect without distraction. And when that silence is shared in a space like Lake Reads, it becomes something even more powerful - a sanctuary, a habit, a reminder that books, and the time we give them, still matter deeply.”

The newest addition to Chennai’s silent reading clubs, The Quiet Chapter, was born from architect and interior designer Rajani Sashikanth’s desire to return to the habit of reading. “I come from a time when books and lending libraries were part of everyday life. We didn’t have mobile phones to keep us entertained. Even though many still enjoy reading, screens have taken over. I wanted to create a peaceful space where people could escape the chaos and reconnect with the joy of reading,” she says.

Rajani Sashikanth

Members of The Quiet Chapter meet every Sunday from 8 to 10 am at Bask by Coffee in Teynampet. The idea struck Rajani during a trip to Sri Lanka. While travelling with friends, she realised she no longer carried a book, and even when alone, she was on her phone, either working or scrolling. “I thought, if I had a time and space dedicated just to reading and myself, it would be wonderful,” she says.

Unlike typical book clubs that assign and discuss a shared book, The Quiet Chapter is about personal reading time. “People often ask, ‘If we’re reading alone, why gather?’ But it’s like asking, ‘Why go to a gym when you can exercise at home?’ It’s for people who find it hard - or feel guilty - to carve out quiet time for themselves. Being in a space with others who love to read gives you that gentle push. I’ve realised silence can be incredibly powerful. It helps us focus, reflect, and reset. I wanted to create a space where people could sit together in silence, yet still feel deeply connected through a shared love for reading,” adds Rajani.

A typical session at The Quiet Chapter is simple - members arrive with a book of their choice and settle in with a coffee or tea at the café. “The group attracts a diverse crowd - students, professionals, retirees - all united by a love for books. Whether it’s casual readers enjoying light fiction or passionate bookworms diving into classics and complex literature, there’s space for all.”

According to Rajani, The Quiet Chapter has grown naturally, thanks to word-of-mouth. “We’ve moved from a small group to a larger community of book lovers who appreciate the peace and camaraderie of shared silence. I organise book-related events like a Christmas tree made of books and a Secret Santa book exchange. We also had ‘Blind Date with a Book’ for Valentine’s Day, and my friend Shirin even came to do live painting for us. These events help spread the word, and we’re planning online sessions for those who can't attend in person.”

Rajani has seen quiet friendships form over books. She hopes that The Quiet Chapter leaves members feeling refreshed, inspired, and free of guilt for taking time for themselves. "Reading is a powerful tool for personal growth, offering space for introspection. Nowadays, young people often struggle to make personal connections, with friendships mostly formed through social media. I hope The Quiet Chapter creates a platform for people to connect over their shared passion for books."

Looking ahead, Rajani envisions The Quiet Chapter becoming a staple in the silent reading community, with chapters in multiple cities and online. “I want to organise author talks, workshops, and monthly events to deepen our love for reading. I also want to give back to society by donating books to schools and organising reading sessions for children through The Quiet Chapter – Cares. It’s only been a few months since we started, but we plan to launch something soon in the upcoming academic year."

Tower Reads is another reading community that meets at Anna Tower Park every Saturday from 6.30 am to 9.30 am Krishnakumar, a member, shares, “Tower Reads, started on August 12, 2023, is a growing silent reading group that has steadily flourished. The number of participants continues to rise, with many now becoming regular, committed members. We aim to normalise reading in public spaces. Each week, we gather under the open sky to read, engage in meaningful discussions, and finish with a comforting cup of tea.”