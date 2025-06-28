RBI subway to operate as one-way from June 29 for road maintenance; check details

CHENNAI: Due to road repair works by Southern Railway on theRBI subway bridge, changes in traffic movement have been announced.

Accordingly from June 29, the RBI subway will function as a one-way route, and the traffic flow will be regulated as follows to facilitate the maintenance work.

However, vehicles from Royapuram Bridge and Rajaji Salai heading towards Kamarajar Salai will not be allowed to use the RBI subway.

Instead, they must take the alternate route via the northern access road of the Reserve Bank subway – Fort Road – Raja Annamalai Mandram – Muthuswamy Salai – Dr. Muthuswamy Bridge – Walajah Signal – Kodimaram Road – and War Memorial to reach Kamarajar Salai.

Vehicles travelling from Kamarajar Salai towards Parry’s Corner via Rajaji Salai can continue on the same route through the War Memorial and Secretariat.

There will be no change in traffic movement along this direction.

Authorities have requested all vehicle users to follow the temporary traffic regulations to ensure smooth movement during the maintenance period.