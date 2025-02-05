Raw mangoes, snake gourd and drumsticks get costlier, check out the prices of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Feb 5

CHENNAI: The price of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market continued to record moderate fluctuations on Wednesday.

The price of raw mangoes saw a sudden rise today after a recent drop.

They were sold for Rs 90 per kg today, compared to its price of Rs 70 on February 4, marking a difference of 20 rupees.

Similarly, drumstick too experienced a Rs 10 price rise on Wednesday. From Rs 80 per kg on February 4, the rate went to Rs 90 per kg today.

The price of snake gourd, which was sold at Rs 25 per kg on Tuesday, has increased by Rs 10 today, and is being sold at Rs 35/kg.

On the other hand, Peas were being sold at Rs 50/kg on Feb 4, but today its price decreased by Rs 10 and is being sold at Rs 40/kg.

Ooty carrots which were priced at Rs 60 per kilogram on Feb 4, saw a Rs 10 drop and are being sold at Rs 50/kg.