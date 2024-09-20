Begin typing your search...
Raw mango gets cheaper on pocket; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on 20.09.2024
Raw mango were sold for Rs 100 per kg today, marking a Rs 70 dip, when compared to its price of Rs 170 on September 17.
CHENNAI: The prices of a few vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market witnessed a moderate fluctuation on Friday, influenced by factors such as supply, demand, and seasonal variations.
Raw mango were sold for Rs 100 per kg today, marking a Rs 70 dip, when compared to its price of Rs 170 on September 17.
Coconut experienced a Rs 12 price rise on Friday.
From Rs 38 per kg on September 17, its rate increased to Rs 50 per kg today.
Lemon prices continued to show variations. It saw a rise of Rs 10 today.
Lemons were sold at Rs 140 per kg on September 17 and Rs 150 per kg today.
Next Story