Raw mango gets cheaper on pocket; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on 20.09.2024

    ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|20 Sep 2024 5:22 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-09-20 05:26:00.0  )
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: The prices of a few vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market witnessed a moderate fluctuation on Friday, influenced by factors such as supply, demand, and seasonal variations.

    Raw mango were sold for Rs 100 per kg today, marking a Rs 70 dip, when compared to its price of Rs 170 on September 17.

    Coconut experienced a Rs 12 price rise on Friday.

    From Rs 38 per kg on September 17, its rate increased to Rs 50 per kg today.

    Lemon prices continued to show variations. It saw a rise of Rs 10 today.

    Lemons were sold at Rs 140 per kg on September 17 and Rs 150 per kg today.

