Raw mango becomes costlier by Rs 60; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on February 11, 2026

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai witnessed minor fluctuations on February 11(Wednesday), with raw mango recording a sharp rise of Rs 60 per kg compared to February 7, while most other vegetables remained stable.

Some vegetables record high in prices

Raw mango is increased by Rs 60 per kg from Rs 60 to Rs 120 per kg. While one kg of lemons were sold at Rs 50 on February 7 , today the price has increased by Rs 10 to Rs 60 per kg.

Greenchillies which were sold at Rs 40 on February 7, are now sold at Rs 50, a surge of Rs 10.

Some vegetables record a drop in prices

Drumstick is dropped by Rs 10 per kg from Rs 120 to Rs 110 per kg. Peas prices also eased to Rs 8 per kg from Rs 38, while snake gourd fell to Rs 7 per kg from Rs 27.

Prices of most vegetables remain unchanged

According to traders, rates of onions, tomatoes, potatoes, continue to be sold at same price as compared to yesterday.

Onions is priced at Rs 22 per kg, tomatoes is priced at Rs 18 per kg, potatoes are priced at Rs 15 per kg.

