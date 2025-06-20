Rare African monkeys, tortoises seized at Chennai Airport; passenger arrested

CHENNAI: Two rare African monkeys and seven exotic tortoises smuggled from Thailand were seized at Chennai International Airport on Friday.

The exotic species, illegally brought into the country, was confiscated by customs officials, who also arrested the passenger involved in the smuggling.

According to sources, the wildlife was transported on a Thai Airways flight from Bangkok that landed in Chennai early Friday. During routine checks, customs officials stopped a 40-year-old male passenger from Chennai, who had returned from a tourist trip to Thailand. Suspicious of his belongings, the officials conducted a detailed inspection.

Upon examination, they discovered two large cages in his luggage. One contained two rare African black monkeys, while the other held seven rare African tortoises. When questioned, the passenger failed to provide clear answers or proper documentation for the animals, including health certificates.

Customs officials immediately detained him and seized the animals. The initial investigation revealed that bringing such exotic species into the country without valid permits and medical clearance poses a significant risk of introducing foreign pathogens, which could affect native wildlife, birds, and even humans.

Authorities have decided to send the animals back to Thailand on the same flight they arrived in. Arrangements are being made, and the cost of the return will be recovered from the accused passenger.

The individual has been booked under multiple sections of the Customs Act and wildlife protection laws for illegal trafficking of exotic species. Further investigations are underway.