Rani Muthu digital calendar 2025 available at Rs 50, check how to order

CHENNAI: With 2025 less than a month away, the Rani Muthu Digital Calendar is available for just Rs 50.

The calendar's artwork features Lord Murugan as the central image.

People can purchase the calendar by contacting 99944 05107 (Digital) and 99419 15027 (Print).

For queries, you can reach out to email at coordinator@ranionline.com.

The Rani Muthu digital calendar has been available for the last couple of years at this affordable price.