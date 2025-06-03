Ramanathapuram duo arrested for hoarding vapes, foreign cigarettes

CHENNAI: The city police arrested two persons for hoarding about 15,000 packs of illegally imported cigarettes and banned Vapes (e-cigarettes).

Based on a tip-off, Triplicane Police conducted searches near a mansion, found the stock hoarded by the duo, and arrested them. The arrested persons were identified as Abdul Rawab (35) and Mohammed Ashwar (39) - both hailing from Ramanathapuram district.

The police said that the accused were in possession of foreign cigarette brands like Dunhill, and Davidoff, which were smuggled illegally. Besides the cigarettes, the police also seized 37 vapes from the duo.

The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.