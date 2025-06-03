Begin typing your search...

    Ramanathapuram duo arrested for hoarding vapes, foreign cigarettes

    Based on a tip-off, Triplicane Police conducted searches near a mansion, found the stock hoarded by the duo, and arrested them

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|3 Jun 2025 7:13 PM IST
    Ramanathapuram duo arrested for hoarding vapes, foreign cigarettes
    X

    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: The city police arrested two persons for hoarding about 15,000 packs of illegally imported cigarettes and banned Vapes (e-cigarettes).

    Based on a tip-off, Triplicane Police conducted searches near a mansion, found the stock hoarded by the duo, and arrested them. The arrested persons were identified as Abdul Rawab (35) and Mohammed Ashwar (39) - both hailing from Ramanathapuram district.

    The police said that the accused were in possession of foreign cigarette brands like Dunhill, and Davidoff, which were smuggled illegally. Besides the cigarettes, the police also seized 37 vapes from the duo.

    The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

    Chennai policeArrest
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X