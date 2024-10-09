Ramalingam Muthukrishnan: Artist with Usher Syndrome redefines creative expression

CHENNAI: Ramalingam Muthukrishnan is an accomplished artist with an inspiring 44-year journey in the world of art. Deaf since birth and later diagnosed with Usher Syndrome, which causes narrowing vision, Ramalingam has overcome significant challenges to establish himself as a notable figure in the art community. In a conversation with DT Next, he discusses his art journey and how Usher Syndrome has influenced his artistic perspective.

How has your experience with Usher Syndrome influenced your artistic perspective and the themes you explore?

Usher Syndrome, which has caused both hearing impairment and vision loss, has deeply influenced my artistic perspective. My inability to perceive beauty in the traditional sense has shaped how I engage with the world and my work. This adversity has sparked my creativity, pushing me to explore themes of womanhood through imagination and my fleeting interactions with others. My art captures the everyday beauty of womanhood - both physical and emotional - transcending the limitations of my senses. Participating in the British Council’s Study UK Creative Connect exhibition recently allowed my work to reach a larger audience.

In what ways do you believe your identity as a deaf artist contributes to your unique voice in the art world?

As a deaf artist, my identity shapes my unique voice in the art world. Art is a universal language, bridging cultural and ability divides and fostering connections through shared emotions and visual narratives. Representation is essential, showcasing diverse perspectives that allow more people to see themselves in art. This inclusivity enriches the artistic landscape and promotes understanding across societal boundaries. In my pursuit of new aesthetic vocabularies, I aim to enhance art’s capacity to unite people through innovative forms of expression. By contributing my perspective, I help create a more inclusive space that amplifies marginalised voices, enriching the cultural tapestry.

What roles do personal experiences and memories play in shaping your artwork?

When words fall short, I turn to painting as a form of resilience, allowing me to express what language sometimes cannot. The Fine Arts course I took at Falmouth College in 1995 from the UK helped me shape my artistic skills. It’s extraordinary how art can transcend boundaries, and my persistence in the face of challenges has continually inspired me. These moments of overcoming obstacles fuel my creativity, enabling me to convey deeper, more profound truths through my work.

Artworks by Ramalingam Muthukrishnan

What message do you aim to convey to viewers through your portrayal of women in your art?

Through my portrayal of women, I aim to communicate the depth and complexity of femininity. I want viewers to engage with the vibrant colours and textures, reflecting on the layers of womanhood represented. My art encourages connection and empathy, whether through sharing ideas with fellow artists or conducting talks and workshops. I hope people feel a genuine connection to the emotions and stories in my paintings.

How do you tackle the challenge of visual perception in your creative process? What advice would you offer to emerging artists facing their obstacles?

I face unique challenges in expressing my vision and connecting with audiences. The restlessness shaped by my experiences channels into my art, bridging my inner world with the external one beyond spoken language. To emerging artists facing challenges, embrace your unique perspectives as sources of inspiration. Every obstacle can lead to growth and innovation. Trust your voice, even when it feels daunting. Surround yourself with a supportive community, seek feedback, and stay open to new ideas. Remember, vulnerability enables authenticity in your art, and personal expressions often resonate the most. Keep pushing boundaries, experiment boldly, and let your art reflect your journey.