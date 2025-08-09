Raksha Bandhan: Celebrating bonds that go beyond blood

CHENNAI: Some relationships are built not by birth, but by choice that is grounded in trust, love and shared journeys. As we celebrate Raksha Bandhan today, a few individuals are tying rakhis not just to siblings or cousins, but to those who have stood by them like family. They open up to DT Next about the deep, meaningful bonds they share with these special people

'His children call me athai'

I’ve never seen someone who speaks about you so kindly to everyone he meets, without expecting anything in return. That’s Dr Vikram Kumar for me. He even wrote a separate post about me, purely out of love. From the very beginning, he called me sister, and I started calling him anna - it just came out naturally, without thinking. This year, I wanted to tie a rakhi for Dr Vikram.

Jayashree Jothiswaran and Dr. Vikram Kumar

Though it began as professional admiration, the bond turned into something so personal and warm. I’ve always respected his love for Tamil, his deep knowledge, and his honest Siddha practice. When I finally met him and his family, it didn’t feel like the first time. His children calling me athai melted my heart. His wife felt like another sister, warm and kind. It felt like I’d known this family for years. We don’t talk every day, and we don’t meet often, but this anna-thangachi bond is so real. I’m truly grateful for it.

- Jayashree Jothiswaran, founder, Uyirmei

'Never seen anyone standing for LGBTQI community like this'

I wanted to tie a rakhi for our organisation’s founder, Sunil Menon. He is one of the most selfless people I have ever come across. We had been staying in a rented place but were recently asked to vacate the premises. After a long search for a new office space, we couldn’t find anything suitable. That’s when Sunil said, “We’ve been fighting for too long. There’s no need to keep fighting, let’s buy land.”

What Sunil did next was extraordinary. He sold his land and contributed 60 per cent of the money to help us buy land for our office space. I have never heard of anyone who has done something like this for an LGBTQI organisation using their funds. He truly understood the need for a permanent space, not just for now, but for the future, for everyone in the community.

Jaya (left) with Sunil Menon

Think about it: a safe, inclusive space owned by the community, for the community. When we go for rentals or leases, there are always some issues or crises. We finally have our space where people from our community can come together without fear or restrictions. This will be our inclusive space.

Like our organisation’s name Sahodaran, which means 'brother', Sunil stood by us and did what he could. It’s a huge relief to now have our land. We hope that more kind-hearted people will come forward to support us in constructing our office building.

- Jaya, general manager, Sahodaran

'My brother-in-law is my quiet strength'

Growing up with just a sister, I always wished I had a brother. I never fully understood why; was it the thought of someone who would fight with me, protect me and guide me all at once? Or was I looking for a steady companion who would quietly take care of everything, so I’d never feel left out? I’m still not sure.

But if you ask me today, I’d say without a doubt: my brother-in-law, Dr Udhayashankar. This Raksha Bandhan, I would proudly tie a rakhi to him. He’s not just a son to my parents but more than a brother to me. He’s been a constant source of grace, generosity and quiet strength. I’m thankful every day that he’s part of our family and for everything he continues to be to each of us.

Suganthshree

It was a regular Wednesday morning when I called my mother, only to find out she had spent the night with high fever and chills. I panicked; my parents live alone and while I was relieved she was feeling better, I was upset they hadn’t told me. What she said next touched me deeply. Her first call had been to my brother-in-law. For my otherwise reserved mother, to reach out to him meant a lot. He rushed over, stayed with her, cared for her, and left only after she was comfortable and asleep. In that quiet act, he became more than family by name, he became family by heart.

- Suganthshree, entrepreneur