Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital gets new radiation therapy machine at Rs 2.76 crore

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian on Friday inaugurated state-of-the-art cobalt external beam radiation therapy machine at a cost of Rs 2.76 crores at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

He stated that the hospital has been providing radiation therapy for cancer for over a century and is noted for being a pioneer in this field in Asia and the second hospital in the world to use radiation therapy.

Speaking to the reporters, the minister said that over the past century, radiation therapy techniques have evolved significantly and reflect the continuous modernization of treatment methods.

The hospital has treated over a million patients in this century, which is a notable achievement. To further enhance this legacy, a state-of-the-art cobalt machine for external beam radiation therapy, at a total cost of Rs 2.76 crores has been inaugurated.

"This advanced machine uses high-energy gamma rays to precisely target and eliminate cancer cells in affected tissues, effectively treating various cancers such as cervical cancer, breast cancer, head and neck cancer, and esophageal cancer. It ensures accurate and clear treatment. It can deliver radiation to tumors while sparing surrounding healthy tissues or organs, allowing for complete treatment within 5 to 6 weeks, without affecting critical areas, " added Subramanian.

In the 2023-24 financial year, a cancer screening program was initiated in Erode, Tirupattur, Kanyakumari, and Ranipet districts.

The program, which began in November 2023, in Erode district screened 13.06 lakh. Of these 8.43 lakh individuals who have been tested and 106 new cancer cases have been identified and are treated currently.

Based on these results, the Chief Minister has directed that similar cancer screening programs to be implemented across all revenue districts in Tamil Nadu for individuals over the age of 18.

Additionally, Rs 27 crore initiative has been announced in the financial report for early detection and treatment of cancers such as cervical, breast, and oral cancers, which will soon be rolled out statewide," said the health minister.