Rajiv Gandhi GH gets new dean over administrative transfer

CHENNAI: The State government on Friday appointed a new dean for Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) as the present dean, E Theranirajan, was transferred to the medical education and research department.

On Thursday, the Health and Family Welfare Department released an order stating that E Theranirajan, was transferred and posted as additional director of medical education and research.

Likewise, K Santharam, holding the additional director of medical education and research, is now the new dean of RGGGH and Madras Medical College, said the order.

It also stated that the transfer of post is due to administrative reasons with immediate effect.