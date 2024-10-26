Rajini all praise for Sasikumar’s Nandhan

CHENNAI: Nandhan stars Sasikumar and Suruthi Periyasamy in the lead roles. Era Saravanan has helmed and produced the film. Recently, Rajinikanth has appreciated the film. The film recently had its OTT release after running in theatres with praises from both the audience and critics.

After watching the film, Rajinikanth contacted Sasikumar, Era Saravanan and distributor Ravi by phone to convey his wishes and appreciate the film. “Nandhan is a very bold and quality film,” he praised. The film also stars Mathesh, Mithun, Balaji Sakthivel, Samuthirakani and Sakthi saravanan, among others.

Ghibran composed the music, while RV Saran handled the camera. Nelson Anthony took care of the cuts. Nandhan hit the screens last month.