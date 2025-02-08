Rajasthani Association Tamil Seva Awards scheduled on March 16

CHENNAI: The Rajasthani Association is all set to present the Tamil Seva Awards on March 16. The association has completed the process of accepting nominations to celebrate individuals and institutions who have made outstanding contributions to Tamil Nadu’s welfare and progress.

The awards, open to all regardless of caste, creed, or background, are given to individuals who excel in their respective fields or have rendered service to the society.

The jury panel comprises of S Gurumurthy, economist and editor of Thuglak, S Balaguruswamy, former V-C, Anna University, renowned classical dancer and Padma Vibhushan Padma Subrahmanyam, N Ravi, director, The Hindu group, and also philanthropist N Sugalchand Jain

Chief Justice KR Shriram, Madras High Court, is expected to present the awards. The Rajasthani Association Tamil Nadu was started in 1967 by Justice C Saravanan of the MHC and also SL Jain, MD-CEO, Indian Bank. It has been supporting education, healthcare, disaster relief, and cultural preservation in Tamil Nadu.

Awards will be presented in various categories including agriculture, rural development, arts, culture, education, healthcare, entrepreneurship, industry, environment and sustainability, media and communication, public services and social welfare.

For more details about the nominees and also the awards, visit www.rajasthanitamil.org, or drop a mail to info@rajasthanitamil.org.